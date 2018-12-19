The Iowa Hawkeyes did not lose many receivers to graduation this year, but still wanted to add to their depth and did so with a commitment from Desmond Hutson .

Wide receiver Desmond Hutson committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in May shortly after making his first visit to Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were the first to offer the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Missouri native, who wanted to commit in May to honor his late brother, Christopher, who tragically died the previous May in 2017.

As a senior, Hutson finished the season with 47 catches for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns, leading Raytown to an 8-2 record.

See highlights from Hutson's senior year in the video below.