Signing Day Spotlight: WR
|NAME
|STARS
|HOMETOWN
|VISIT
|ODDS
|
Raytown, MO
|
6/22
|
IOWA
The Iowa Hawkeyes did not lose many receivers to graduation this year, but still wanted to add to their depth and did so with a commitment from Desmond Hutson.
Wide receiver Desmond Hutson committed to the Iowa Hawkeyes in May shortly after making his first visit to Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were the first to offer the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Missouri native, who wanted to commit in May to honor his late brother, Christopher, who tragically died the previous May in 2017.
As a senior, Hutson finished the season with 47 catches for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns, leading Raytown to an 8-2 record.
See highlights from Hutson's senior year in the video below.
