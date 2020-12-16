Signing Day Spotlight: WR
The Iowa Hawkeyes added some serious talent and depth at the wide receiver position in the Class of 2021 with commitments from Keagan Johnson, Brody Brecht, and Arland Bruce.
Playing Division I football is a family tradition for Keagan Johnson with his older brothers playing at Wyoming and South Dakota State and their father, Clester Johnson, winning two national titles at Nebraska.
Many thought early on that Johnson might follow in his father's footsteps and play for the home-state Huskers, but it was Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland that built the best relationship with the four-star prospect and sold him on the Hawkeyes, who envision him playing the same role as Ihmir Smith-Marsette in their offense.
An early enrollee, Johnson committed to Iowa on May 6, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State, Wyoming, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State, along with interest from Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan.
As a senior, Johnson put up big numbers in just seven games with 51 catches for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving as well as 28 carries for 170 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground and 232 return yards for Bellevue West.
See Keagan Johnson's highlights in the video below.
In Brody Brecht, the Hawkeyes are not only getting a big, physical wide receiver, but also an elite high school pitcher, as the Ankeny native plans to play both football and baseball in college at Iowa.
Growing up a Hawkeye fan and attending games at Kinnick Stadium with friends and family, Brecht called the opportunity to play at Iowa a dream come true and will be coming in to play Brandon Smith's spot at the X receiver position in Iowa's offense.
A three-star prospect, Brecht committed to Iowa on May 1, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas State.
As a senior, Brecht helped lead Ankeny to a state championship in Class 4A, finishing the season with 42 catches for 599 yards and 12 touchdowns for Ankeny.
See Brody Brecht's highlights in the video below.
The most versatile prospect in Iowa's recruiting class has to be Arland Bruce, who has played quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and defensive back, all at a high level during his high school career.
An early enrollee, Bruce expects to start out as a slot receiver at Iowa, but also has the ability to carry the ball whether it is out of the backfield or on jet sweeps and reverses, kind of in the Tyrone Tracy mold.
A three-star prospect, Bruce committed to Iowa on April 28, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Iowa State, Tulsa, and Western Illinois.
As a senior, Bruce transferred to Ankeny to team up with Brody Brecht and helped lead the team to a state championship in Class 4A, playing in seven games and racking up 660 yards rushing, 451 yards receiving, and 13 touchdowns.
See Arland Bruce's highlights in the video below.
Stay with HawkeyeReport.com for the latest on Iowa football recruiting.