The Iowa Hawkeyes added some serious talent and depth at the wide receiver position in the Class of 2021 with commitments from Keagan Johnson , Brody Brecht , and Arland Bruce .

Playing Division I football is a family tradition for Keagan Johnson with his older brothers playing at Wyoming and South Dakota State and their father, Clester Johnson, winning two national titles at Nebraska.

Many thought early on that Johnson might follow in his father's footsteps and play for the home-state Huskers, but it was Iowa wide receivers coach Kelton Copeland that built the best relationship with the four-star prospect and sold him on the Hawkeyes, who envision him playing the same role as Ihmir Smith-Marsette in their offense.

An early enrollee, Johnson committed to Iowa on May 6, 2020, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State, Wyoming, Northern Illinois, North Dakota State, and South Dakota State, along with interest from Notre Dame, Penn State, and Michigan.

As a senior, Johnson put up big numbers in just seven games with 51 catches for 935 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving as well as 28 carries for 170 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground and 232 return yards for Bellevue West.

See Keagan Johnson's highlights in the video below.