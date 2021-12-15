Signing Day Spotlight: WR

Iowa's search for a wide receiver in the Class of 2022 led them to Illinois native Jacob Bostick , who earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in May and committed shortly after his official visit this past summer.

Bostick committed to Iowa on July 1, 2021, choosing the Hawkeyes over scholarship offers from Illinois, Louisville, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Kansas State, Air Force, Army, and Navy, among others.

As a senior, a knee injury limited Bostick to just four games, but he was still able to manage 16 catches for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns this season for Palatine (7-4).

See highlights from Bostick's high school career in the video below.