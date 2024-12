By headcount, Iowa's recruiting haul on Wednesday was relatively modest, with 15 scholarship recruits joining a pair of walk-ons in the class of 2025. But even with Iowa's robust history of player development, the team's great individual impacts usually start early in their careers.

Whether it's due to talent, need or a mix of the two, the Hawkeye Beacon staff looks at three picks for 2025 recruits who could make their way onto the field sooner rather than later.