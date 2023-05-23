With the 2023 Big Ten baseball regular season in the books, the conference released All-Conference honors today. Several Iowa players were recognized among the top performers in the Big Ten this season, including a trio of first-team selections and two more second-team selections.

Sam Petersen, Brody Brecht, and Keaton Anthony were the three Hawkeyes to earn All-Big Ten first team recognition. Petersen hit .333 for Iowa in 43 games, while also posting a .609 slugging percentage and .449 on-base percentage (OBP). He hit 9 doubles and 9 home runs and had 41 RBI and also stole 17 bases in 19 attempts. His hot hitting at the end of the season helped make up for the absence of Iowa's other All-Big Ten first team hitter, Keaton Anthony.

Anthony led Iowa in batting average (.389), slugging percentage (.701), and OBP (.505). His 22 doubles also led the team and his 10 home runs tied for second-most among Hawkeye hitters. Anthony did not play in Iowa's final three series of the regular season (nine games); he was held out by the university as part of an ongoing investigation into gambling allegations.

Brecht's first season as a starting pitcher had definite ups and downs, but he went 5-2 overall and led Iowa in ERA (3.72), innings pitched (65.1), strikeouts (96), and batting average allowed (.141). When he was at his best this season, Brecht had peerless stuff on the mound and was basically unhittable by Big Ten batters. When he wasn't at his best, his control suffered -- he also led Iowa in walks (54) and wild pitches (13) -- and he had some rough outings. But the good far outweighed the bad in Brecht's appearances this season.

Marcus Morgan and Brennen Dorighi were named to the All-Big Ten second team, while Cade Moss was part of the All-Big Ten third team. Morgan was one of Iowa's other main starting pitchers, going 4-2 with a 4.14 ERA. He also had 62 strikeouts and held opposing hitters to a .179 batting average. Like Brecht, when he was on, he was very, very good this season.

Dorighi was Iowa's top power hitter alongside Anthony, posting a .351/.649/.466 line at the plate. He had a team-high 13 home runs and was second on the team with 19 doubles. He also led Iowa with 60 RBI for the season.

Cade Moss was solid enough at the plate -- .276/.343/.379 with 7 RBI -- but he earned All-Big Ten consideration more for his efforts behind the plate, as a catcher. He helped guide Brecht, Morgan, and the rest of Iowa's Big Ten-best pitching staff to strong outings week in and week out.