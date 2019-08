Michael Sleep-Dalton was looking for a new home for his senior year. The Australia native wasn't sure where that would be, but he needed a fresh start. Sleep-Dalton and Iowa seemed like the perfect marriage, a punter looking for a new home and school desperately seeking a different option. So far, it looks like the perfect marriage. Sleep-Dalton recounts the process of finding Iowa and if he's ready to be a trick play option at punter.