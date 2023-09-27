Iowa's matchup with Michigan State is right around the corner, as the Hawkeyes take on the Spartans on Saturday. Between the night-game atmosphere and the first home Big Ten matchup of the season, Kirk Ferentz and his staff see it as an excellent opportunity to bring in recruits and show them what playing in Kinnick Stadium is all about.

Between an official visitor, several high-profile and already-offered recruits as well as a couple waiting on a potential scholarship offer, this weekend's game will be loaded with big-time prospects.