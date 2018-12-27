Brandon Smith has plenty of family ties when it comes to Mississippi State. In fact, his sister ran track for the Bulldogs, which makes for divided loyalties when the Bulldogs and Hawkeyes square off in the Outback Bowl.



The Iowa wide receivers discusses his excited reaction when he found out that Iowa would face Mississippi State in the Outback Bowl and some of the familiar faces from his high school and 7 on 7 career that will be on the opposing sidelines. He also talks about his family and who his sister will be rooting for in the game and how many family members will be at Raymond James Stadium for the game.

