{{ timeAgo('2020-05-22 14:57:51 -0500') }} football

Smith-Marsette excited by potential offense

Ihmir Smith-Marsette is excited by the weapons Iowa will have on offense.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Coming off an MVP performance in the Holiday Bowl and with plenty of offensive weapons returning for the 2020 season, Ihmir Smith-Marsette is excited about the potential for the Hawkeyes on that si...

