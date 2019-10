Ihmir Smith-Marsette is Iowa's big play receiver and this weekend he's headed to the "Big House" in Ann Arbor hoping to have another strong performance. Smith-Marsette is taking a low key one game at a time approach, but that's challenging because he knows this is a big stage for himself and the Iowa football program. He discusses playing against Michigan and what, if anything, former Wolverine Oliver Martin has told him about the Michigan defense.