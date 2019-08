Ihmir Smith-Marsette has changed. He's still full of the swagger that you see from many wide receivers, but now thanks to encouragement from his position coach, the junior is leading his position group. Smith-Marsette discusses that process and the conversation he had with his coach. Plus, he talks about his the continued development of Tyrone Tracy and Nico Ragaini and now the receivers were very accepting of the addition of Oliver Martin to the team.