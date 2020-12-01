HawkeyeReport - Smith-Marsette moves past critics and mistakes

It's been an up and down season for Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The numbers, receptions, and impact plays haven't been there on the field for him. Then the senior wide receiver was charged with an OWI a month ago and had to earn trust back from the coaches and his teammates. More recently, he had a former teammate be critical of his handling of the football that he responded to on social media. Smith-Marsette discusses all those topics and more on Tuesday via Zoom.

