One thing that Ihmir Smith-Marsette knows is coming on Saturday is an Illini defense that likes to try and create turnovers. This season they have caused 26 of them and many have come against receivers as they work to strip the football. Smith-Marsette says the Iowa receivers work on preventing that every day in practice and discusses what the Illini defenders try to do when they are tackling. He also reaffirms his spot as the fastest Iowa receiver and makes sure everyone knows that, plus what he expects from Brandon Smith in his return to action.

