It wasn't going to be just one player that could fill the void left by Brandon Smith and his absence for the next month. It was going to take a number of Iowa players to chip in and some who were already contributing to do even more. That was exactly what starting wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette saw on Saturday. He was proud of Tyrone Tracy stepping up into a bigger role and he loved seeing Sam LaPorta shining in his most extensive work of the season. He discusses that and more here.

