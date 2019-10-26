Smith-Marsette proud of team effort
It wasn't going to be just one player that could fill the void left by Brandon Smith and his absence for the next month. It was going to take a number of Iowa players to chip in and some who were already contributing to do even more. That was exactly what starting wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette saw on Saturday. He was proud of Tyrone Tracy stepping up into a bigger role and he loved seeing Sam LaPorta shining in his most extensive work of the season. He discusses that and more here.