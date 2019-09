Two years ago Ihmir Smith-Marsette was a true freshman playing in the first road game of his college career. All he did was go out and catch four passes, including two for touchdowns. The second scoring play was the game winning points for the Hawkeyes in overtime. He looks back on that game and what Akrum Wadley told him in the fourth quarter and how the run game this year has opened up the passing game for the Hawkeyes.