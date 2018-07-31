IOWA CITY, Iowa - University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz announced Tuesday that Brandon Snyder is leaving the program to pursue an opportunity to receive more time on the field.

“Brandon is a fifth-year senior who has earned his undergraduate degree and wants to see as much playing time as possible,” said Ferentz. “We are allowing him to be released, which means he can play for another team immediately.”

Snyder contributed significantly to the team as a free safety, but spent most of the past two years rehabilitating from two ACL injuries. In his first game back in 2017, Snyder had an 89-yard interception return for a touchdown against Illinois. It was Snyder’s first career touchdown and tied as the sixth-longest return in Iowa football history. Unfortunately, Snyder reinjured his left knee in that contest and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Now healthy, Snyder faces increased competition for his position and an uncertain path to the field.

“We appreciate Brandon’s goal to play his full senior year,” said Ferentz. “We wish him the very best and thank him for his grit on the field.”

Snyder was a walk-on from West Lyon High School in Larchwood, Iowa. He earned Academic All-Big Ten recognition for three consecutive years and as a junior was elected to the Hawkeye Leadership Council.