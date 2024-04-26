It took about 24 hours too long, but Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean finally has a home in the NFL. DeJean was selected 40th overall, the eighth pick of the second round, by the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday evening. DeJean had been a consensus late-first round pick by experts heading into the Draft. So why did he last until the second round? What's up with the injury history? Is he really better suited to safety? What does success look like? What should Eagles fans want to see? Go Iowa Awesome has your answers.

WHAT ARE HIS STRENGTHS?

Seriously: where to even begin? DeJean declared for the 2024 NFL Draft after a junior season where he was declared a unanimous First-Team All-American at cornerback, despite missing the last four games of the season with a leg injury. DeJean finished the season with 41 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two interceptions, and five passes broken up. Most notably, DeJean did not allow a touchdown pass in 388 coverage snaps in 2023. DeJean is a sure-handed, aggressive tackler in space and in run support, lending some credence to the safety projections he has received. If he tracks closer to a slot corner role, his tackle skills will be vitally important there as well. Most notably, DeJean also has a nose for the end zone with the ball in his hands. His 69-yard punt return late in the fourth quarter against Michigan State put Iowa ahead in what finished as a 26-16 victory, and were it not for a famously controversial call at Kinnick Stadium against Minnesota in late October he would have put the Hawkeyes up late with a punt return TD as well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DT09QRVIgREVKRUFOIFVOQkVMSUVWQUJMRSEhISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vTkdSM1BCaEE4MyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05HUjNQ QmhBODM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGVhdmVucyEgKEBIZWF2ZW5zRlgpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGVhdmVuc0ZYL3N0YXR1cy8x NzE1ODY2MDA0Mjg1MjM1MzY3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk9jdG9i ZXIgMjEsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Don't ask Hawkeye fans about invalid fair catch signals. Just don't.



DeJean also returned three interceptions for touchdowns during his Hawkeye career, including this stunner at Rutgers in 2022:

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5DTFVUQ0ggQ09PUCEg8J+YpCBQSUNLIDYhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2RlamVhbjIzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBjZGVqZWFuMjM8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9IYXdrZXllRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhhd2tl eWVGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZveUgwbnZ6 UGwiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Gb3lIMG52elBsPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEZPWCBDb2xsZWdlIEZvb3RiYWxsIChAQ0ZCT05GT1gpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ0ZCT05GT1gvc3RhdHVzLzE1NzM4MTk1NTA5 NjUxMDg3MzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

DeJean was the — pun not intended, but now it's staying — cornerstone of some of Iowa's most elite defenses under Broyles Award-winning defensive coordinator Phil Parker. The Hawkeyes ranked fourth in points allowed per game (13.2) and fifth in yards allowed per game (274.8) last season, marking the second-straight season and the third out of the last four where Iowa's defense ranked in the top-six in both categories. Parker, whose defensive acumen might only be matched by his reticence with a microphone in front of him, recently lauded DeJean as a modern Nile Kinnick; Kinnick remains Iowa's only Heisman Trophy winner, receiving the trophy in 1939 after dominating on both sides of the ball for the undermanned Hawkeyes. DeJean only played a handful of snaps on offense for Iowa, much to many fans' chagrin after he won a state title for Class 1-A OABCIG* at QB in high school. He probably could have played more, but it likely would have come at a cost to the effort he could put in on defense and special teams. *Odebolt-Arthur-Battle Creek-Ida Grove, for those unfamiliar. Still — the talent is there, and it translates well all over the field. NFL teams have taken his apparent viability at free safety as a sign that he may not be worth the draft capital typically afforded more to cornerbacks, but the evidence that DeJean would not be an effective cornerback at the next level hasn't shown up yet on his tape, and the production backs it up.

Cooper DeJean watches from the sidelines during the second quarter of the 2023 Minnesota game. (© Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)

WHAT ARE HIS WEAKNESSES?

Most of the consternation surrounding DeJean's draft value centered on three things, which are largely out of his control: 1) Recently cleared from a season-ending leg injury;

2) Plays cornerback in a zone-heavy system that has not typically translated into great pros;

3) Let's just say it: he's white. The first point doesn't appear to have affected DeJean too badly, as he turned in a Pro Day performance that solidified his stock as an elite prospect, including a 4.42 40-yard dash.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Jb3dhIENCIENvb3BlciBEZWplYW4gUHJvLURheTxicj48YnI+SFQ6 IDYwMDU8YnI+V1Q6IDIwMjxicj5IQU5EOiA5IDMvNDxicj5BUk06IDMxIDEv ODxicj5XSU5HOiA3ODxicj40MC1ZRDogNC40NS80LjQyIChORkwgc2NvdXQg 4o+x77iPKTxicj4xMC1ZRDogMS41Mi8xLjU1PGJyPlZKOiAzOC41PGJyPkJK OiAxMCYjMzk7NCZxdW90Ozxicj5ubyBzaHV0dGxlczwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEpp bSBOYWd5IChASmltTmFneV9TQikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KaW1OYWd5X1NCL3N0YXR1cy8xNzc3Mzc4MjQ5MTAzODYwMTg0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDgsIDIwMjQ8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Perhaps he could have tested even better during the season, prior to his injury. Perhaps he could have tested better if the drills were held today. Perhaps it doesn't matter. Regardless, DeJean's measurables are not, in and of themselves, a concern. The second point is the closest thing to a valid knock on DeJean, even though it's not really "on" him. Iowa's legendary cornerbacks — Micah Hyde, Desmond King, Josh Jackson, Riley Moss and now DeJean, all Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year honorees while playing corner in Phil Parker's defense — have combined for four Pro Bowl nods, with Hyde tabbed twice as a safety (2017, 2021) and King as a nonspecific "defensive back" and a return specialist in 2018; King was essentially playing a mix of slot corner and cash for the Chargers that year, in addition to his return duties. Other Hawkeyes cornerbacks under Ferentz who were drafted by the NFL include Charles Godfrey, Bradley Fletcher, Shaun Prater, Amari Spievey, Jordan Bernstine and Michael Ojemudia. Godfrey and Spievey were quickly moved to safety; Fletcher and Ojemudia earned starting spots at CB but were largely ineffective at the pro level; Prater and Bernstine saw limited snaps. The system argument also only goes so far, though. Parker is a Nick Saban protege from back at Michigan State, and he runs the closest thing to a Saban defense in college football today. Alabama's defensive backs have largely translated better to safety than corner at the NFL level too — Minkah Fitzpatrick began his transition away from corner in Tuscaloosa, and he's now a four-time Pro Bowler — but the recent NFL success of Tide corners like Patrick Surtain II and Treyvon Diggs should have been enough to convince pro franchises that zone-first corners can play at the next level. Moreover, DeJean's production at CB frankly speaks for itself. He can play inside a phone booth as well as nearly anybody in the draft, as evidenced by his one-on-one coverage skills and productivity in punt and interception returns, and frankly if he were food to an NFL-caliber receiver it would have happened by now.

And then there's the white guy part. For all the minutiae built into talent scouting at the next level, most of it is thinly veiled pseudoscience. The sheer number of high-round flameouts and late-round success stories that'll assuredly happen in the 2024 draft, like every one that has come before it, should give anyone pause about the "conventional wisdom" that so often guides narratives about players, and the certainty with which it's delivered. And thanks to embarrassments like Heisman Trophy-winning QB (and future NFL MVP) Lamar Jackson nearly slipping out of the first round in 2018, some of that pseudoscience inarguably includes some unhealthy adherence to old ideas about skin color. It shouldn't, but it does. Everybody's guessing, and sometimes they outguess themselves. It is what it is. With any luck, DeJean's future success should help throw such antiquated ideas about race into the garbage heap of history where they belong.

WILL HE SUCCEED IN PHILADELPHIA?

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5QcmV0dHkgc29saWQgc2NobWUgZml0IGZvciBDb29wZXIgRGVKZWFu IGxhbmRpbmcgaW4gUEhJIHdpdGggVmljIEZhbmdpbyBhcyBoaXMgREMsICB3 aWxsIGJlIGluIGxvdCBvZiAyIHNoZWxsICZhbXA7IG11Y2ggbGVzcyBibGl0 emluZyB0aGFuIG1vc3QgTkZMIHN5c3RlbXMsIHNob3VsZCBiZSBwcmV0dHkg ZmFtaWxpYXIgdGVycml0b3J5IGZvciBoaW08L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBIYXdrZXll IEdhbWVmaWxtIChAaGF3a2V5ZWdhbWVmaWxtKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhd2tleWVnYW1lZmlsbS9zdGF0dXMvMTc4NDAxMTcx MzUzNDEzMjU0Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BcHJpbCAyNywgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==