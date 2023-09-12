Braeden Jackson, Ankeny Centennial 2025 prospect and Iowa recruiting target, is already plenty talented. Through three games this season, the Jaguars' running back has carried the ball 27 times for 201 yards and two touchdowns and caught six passes for 56 yards and a score.

He also has an advantage not many high school football players have. His dad is former Buffalo Bills running back Fred Jackson, who totaled 5,746 rushing yards and 39 total touchdowns in his nine-year NFL career.