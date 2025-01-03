South Dakota State QB Mark Gronowski Visiting Iowa

Soon-to-be a sixth-year senior, Gronowski is currently weighing his options in the transfer portal before deciding if he will declare for the upcoming NFL Draft.

Gronowski leaves SDSU as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the program's history, as well as one of the top passers in the FCS. Over four seasons under center for the Jackrabbits, Gronowski completed 755-of-1,188 passes for 10,309 yards and 93 touchdowns to just 20 interceptions. On the ground, he ran the ball 385 times for 1,767 yards and 37 scores.

A proven winner, the Nequa Valley High School product led his team to the FCS National Championship in three of his four seasons as a starter, with Jackrabbits taking the national title in 2022 and 2023. This season, SDSU fell to North Dakota State in the FCS semifinals, 28-21.

Gronowski started for South Dakota State against Iowa in 2022, where he completed 10-of-26 passes for 87 yards in Iowa's 7-3 victory. His lone other start against Power 4 competition came against Oklahoma State this season, where Gronowski finished 20-of-36 for 264 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in a 44-20 Oklahoma State win.

Gronowski is currently considered the top available quarterback in the portal on Rivals, as a four-star prospect and the No. 29 player in this portal cycle.