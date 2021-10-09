Special victory for Linderbaum

Tyler Linderbaum grew up a stones throw away from Kinnick Stadium and dreamed of playing for in memorable Iowa games. Saturday was one of those special games for the All American center as Iowa rallied to beat Penn State, 23-20.



Following the victory over the Nittany Lions, Linderbaum spoke about the significance of the win for this team and for him personally, how the team was able to rally from a 14 point deficit, and the faith they had that they would come back in this game.

