On Thursday, Spencer Lee's march through the field at 57 KG led him to the gold medal match at the 2024 Olympics. On Friday, Lee's bid to claim Olympic gold came up short as he fell to Japan's Rei Higuchi, 4-2.



Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TcGVuY2VyIGJyaW5ncyBob21lIHNpbHZlciDwn6WIPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0hhd2tleWVzP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jSGF3a2V5ZXM8L2E+IHggPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1BhcmlzMjAyND9z cmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1BhcmlzMjAyNDwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0U5MEd1SXhjT2ciPnBpYy50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9FOTBHdUl4Y09nPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IElvd2EgSGF3a2V5 ZSBXcmVzdGxpbmcgKEBIYXdrc19XcmVzdGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSGF3a3NfV3Jlc3RsaW5nL3N0YXR1cy8xODIxOTcz NjQzNzAzODQ1MDI2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCA5LCAy MDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Advertisement

The bout was hotly anticipated, as both men had blitzed through most of their challengers en route to meeting for the gold medal. While both men brought high-powered offensive attacks and the ability to score in a multitude of ways into the match, they also made it this far because they possess very stout defensive skills as well. Those world-class defensive abilities were on display for much of the match, with Lee and Higuchi stymieing attacks from the other with heavy hips and strong hand fighting. After a few scoreless minutes to open the match, Lee was warned for passivity and put on the activity clock. Higuchi had been the more active of the two wrestlers to that point, with Lee ably blocking off his attacks and using his strength and heavy hips to keep Higuchi at bay. Lee picked up his own attacks on the clock and managed to maneuver Higuchi near the edge of the mat and score on a step-out point and take a 1-0 lead. A few moments later (and shortly before the mid-match break period), Lee was again able to move Higuchi near the edge of the mat and shove him off the mat for another step-out point. That gave him a narrow 2-0 lead heading into the break, with three minutes to go in the match.

After failing to get through Lee's defense with single leg attacks, Higuchi switched to a double leg attack and transitioned into a body lock. Lee countered and both men went into a scramble down to the mat. Lee has often been able to come out on top and score points in those situations, but this time Higuchi finished on top and scored the takedown for two points. The match was tied 2-2, but the tiebreaking criteria favored Higuchi as he had a two-point scoring move to Lee's two one-point scoring moves. Trailing on criteria, Lee picked up the intensity of his attacks, but was unable to break through Higuchi's defense. He was able to push Higuchi near the edge of the mat on a few occasions and get him off the mat, but he wasn't able to receive a step-out point due to Higuchi being grounded on the mat while being pushed out. With seconds remaining, Lee tried for a desperation throw that Higuchi was able to counter into a takedown of his own as time expired. That made the final score 4-2 and made Higuchi the gold medalist at 57 KG.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZSBsb3ZlIFNwZW5jZXIgTGVlLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vWFd4UndweFJXTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1hXeFJ3cHhSV048L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGF3a2V5ZSBXcmVzdGxpbmcgQ2x1YiAoQEhXQ193cmVz dGxpbmcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSFdDX3dyZXN0 bGluZy9zdGF0dXMvMTgyMTk4MDU3ODA0MTk1NDcyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgOSwgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Lee's silver medal is the first wrestling medal won by a U.S. man in these Olympic Games (though Aaron Brooks added a bronze medal at 86 KG moments later), as well as Lee's first Olympic medal. He becomes the first Iowa wrestler since Barry Davis in 1984 to win a silver medal at the Olympics. Tom Brands remains the last Iowa wrestler to win a gold medal at the Olympics, in 1996. The silver medal is no doubt bittersweet for Lee. It's not the gold medal that he wanted, especially in front of an extended number of friends and family in his mother's home country of France. But the silver medal still caps off what was an overall successful two days of Olympic competition for Lee and a year in which he established himself as a significant freestyle threat at the senior level.