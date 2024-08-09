PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy01WlRZMEs2UDVMJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Spencer Lee Goes for Gold: Schedule, How to Watch, Preview

Ross Binder • Hawkeye Beacon
Managing Editor

Spencer Lee has won NCAA championships (three of them, to be precise). He's won Big Ten championships (also three). He's won Midlands championships and freestyle national championships. He's won age-level World Championships (once at U17 and twice at U20). The most glaring absence in his already-stuffed trophy cabinet? Probably a gold medal.

On Friday, Lee has a chance to fill that hole in his medal collection. Lee is set to wrestle Japan's Rei Higuchi for the gold medal at 57 KG in Paris on Friday afternoon (U.S. time).

WHEN: approx. 12-12:30 PM CT*
WHERE: Paris, France (2024 Olympics)
TV/STREAMING: Peacock, USA Network**

* The wrestling session starts at 11:15 AM CT. However, they'll be wrestling semifinal matches for several weights (74 KG and 125 KG for men's freestyle, 62 KG for women's freestyle) before they start the medal matches that will feature Lee-Higuchi. They'll also wrestle bronze medal matches at 57 KG before they wrestle the gold medal match between Lee and Higuchi. So an exact start time is TBD, but if you tune in to Peacock by noon CT, you shouldn't miss the match.

** USA is scheduled to air coverage of the 57 KG final today, but not until 3:45 PM CT. If you want to watch it live, you'll need to watch it on Peacock.

PREVIEW

Lee will face Higuchi in the gold medal match and Higuchi has been every bit as dominant as Lee so far at the Olympics. He won his first match via forfeit (walkover), but easily dispatched his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents, beating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 12-2 in the quarters and India's Aman Sehrawat 10-0 in the semi.

Higuchi is a former World Champion at 61 KG (2022) and was runner-up at 57 KG at the World Championships last year. He also has a silver medal from the 2016 Olympics in Rio as well as some other regional championships; he's got plenty of experience -- and success -- on the big stage.

Lee and Higuchi are two of the most explosive offensive wrestlers at 57 KG, which could make for a dynamite meeting in the final. Higuchi can score rapidly from any position, either on his feet or on the mat, and can take control of a match with takedowns from neutral or gut wrenches and leg laces from par terre on the mat. He's a dynamic athlete with quick reflexes and fast attacks; Lee's defense will need to be on point in this match and his heavy hips could be a key factor in helping him defend Higuchi's attacks and initiate counter-offense of his own.

Higuchi has excellent hand control and doesn't allow opponents to get to his legs easily or often. Lee will need to finish the attacking opportunities he does get, because there may not be very many of them. Taking advantage of counter or scramble opportunities when they arise will also be vital. Lee has shown an impressive ability to control his body and roll through moves and wind out on top.

This is also a match-up that wrestling observers have been hoping to see for several years and to have it happen with an Olympic gold medal on the line makes it even more noteworthy. Lee and Higuchi have looked like the best wrestlers at 57 KG at this tournament by far. Today they'll determine who really is the best man at this weight.

