Former Iowa star wrestler Spencer Lee's quest for Olympic gold continues after another dominating performance. Lee used a high tempo and explosive offense to demolish another opponent, dismantling 7-seed Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan 14-4 in less than three minutes in the semifinals of the 57 KG bracket. The win was Lee's third of the day on Thursday and his second consecutive blowout victory. Lee defeated 6-seed Wanhao Zou of China 3-2 in his opening bout, then torched unseeded Bekzat Almaz Uulu of Kyrgyzstan 12-2 in his quarterfinal match. All told, Lee outscored his three opponents 29-8 on his march to the gold medal match.

Much like his quarterfinal win over Alamaz Uulu, Lee didn't even need three minutes to dispatch Abdullaev. After a scoreless opening minute, Lee roared into action with a takedown near the edge of the mat to go up 2-0. Lee scored again after the restart, locking up another takedown and taking Abdullaev to the mat and scoring a pair of quick gut wrench turns that extended his lead to 8-0. After a wild scramble near the edge of the mat, Lee was awarded two more points for an exposure and it looked like the match was over with Lee a 10-0 winner via technical superiority. Abduallaev's corner challenged the scoring and video review confirmed that Abdullaev should have been awarded four points for an exposure during the scramble, making the score 10-4. The match continued -- albeit only briefly. Lee quickly got to Abdullaev's legs again and got another takedown and exposure to secure his second straight win via technical superiority, 14-4. All that scoring came before the match even hit three minutes and the mandatory break period. Video of Lee's semifinal victory:

(You'll have to go to YouTube to watch the match, though.)

Thursday was a glimpse of Lee at or near the peak of his powers on a wrestling mat. Iowa fans should have found the sight very familiar. The singlets were different (red and blue instead of black) and the wrestling action was a little different due to the freestyle rules (more gut wrenches instead of tilts), but the vision of Spencer Lee punishing his opponent and blowing matches open in lightning quick fashion was a definite throwback to his days in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Lee will face 1-seed Rei Higuchi of Japan in the gold medal match on Friday. That match is scheduled to take place around 12:50 PM CT on Friday; Peacock will have streaming coverage. As impressive as Lee has been at 57 KG, Higuchi has been matching him step for step as well. Higuchi won his first match via forfeit (walkover), but easily dispatched his quarterfinal and semifinal opponents, beating Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 12-2 in the quarters and India's Aman Sehrawat 10-0 in the semi.

Higuchi has plenty of big match and medal experience as well; he won a gold medal at the 2022 World Championships at 61 KG and earned a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships at 57 KG. He also earned a silver medal at 57 KG at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. (He did not compete in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.) Higuchi is dangerous on his feet and on the mat, capable of blowing a match open with takedowns from neutral as well as gut wrenches and leg laces from par terre on the mat. He's a dynamic athlete with quick reflexes and fast attacks and sturdy defense -- he should be a significant challenge for Lee in the 57 KG final. Lee and Higuchi have looked like the best wrestlers at 57 KG at this tournament, hands down, so it's fitting that they'll get to determine who the best man at the weight is on Friday.

