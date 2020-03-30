Lee is the third Hawkeye in program history to win the award since its inception in 1995. Mark Ironside was honored in 1998, and Brent Metcalf earned the award in 2008. Ironside and Metcalf were both NCAA champions. Lee was the top-seed at 125 pounds and going for his third straight national title before the 2020 NCAA Championships were called off March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a unique Hodge Trophy because of the lopsided point differential. When you talk about 234 points to 18, that has got to be unprecedented,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands. “When you look at a guy who can dominate by taking you down and letting you up and taking you down; that is one thing. But to get on top of a guy and score 17 straight points in 2 1/2 minutes, that is a whole different animal and tell-tale of dominance. Give Spencer Lee full credit.”

Lee was 18-0 overall, won his first conference title, and was named Big Ten Wrestler of the Year. Only four of his 18 matches went the entire seven minutes. Lee was 5-0 in the month of January with five technical falls. He outscored those five opponents 84-1.

Lee dominated the 125-pound weight class in 2020, outscoring his opponents, 234-18. He scored bonus points in 17 of 18 wins, recorded four first-period falls and nine technical falls, and averaged 5.0 team points per match.

“Winning the Hodge Trophy and being recognized by fans, past winners, and members of the media is certainly an honor,” Lee said. “The criteria behind the trophy is in line with the values of the Iowa Wrestling program, and I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and fans for their endless support. I also want to congratulate the other finalists. No one got the end they wanted, but this is still a season we should all be proud of.

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa junior Spencer Lee has been named winner of the 2020 WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy, presented annually to the nation’s most dominant college wrestler. He earned 52 of a possible 57 first-place votes.

All-Time WIN Magazine/Culture House Dan Hodge Trophy Winners

Year Name School

2020 Spencer Lee Iowa

2019 Bo Nickal Penn State

2018 Zain Retherford Penn State

2017 Zain Retherford Penn State

2016 Alex Dieringer Oklahoma State

2015 Logan Stieber Ohio State

2014 David Taylor Penn State

2013 Kyle Dake Cornell U.

2012 David Taylor Penn State

2011 Jordan Burroughs Nebraska

2010 Jayson Ness Minnesota

2009 Jake Herbert Northwestern

2008 Brent Metcalf Iowa

2007 Ben Askren Missouri

2006 Ben Askren Missouri

2005 Steve Mocco Oklahoma State

2004 Emmett Willson Mont. State-Northern

2003 Eric Larkin Arizona State

2002 Cael Sanderson Iowa State

2001 Cael Sanderson Iowa State

& Nick Ackerman Simpson College

2000 Cael Sanderson Iowa State

1999 Stephen Neal CSU Bakersfield

1998 Mark Ironside Iowa

1997 Kerry McCoy Penn State

1996 Les Gutches Oregon State

1995 T.J. Jaworsky North Carolina





Here's what Spencer had to say on a teleconference after receiving the news.





Q: What was your reaction today when you heard the news?

LEE: I was excited. It was the next best thing for me. I couldn’t win my third national title, so I was happy that this could be a silver lining for me with everything going on in the world.

Q: Can you speak to the mixed emotions of all this. Winning the award, but thinking about what you could have done and your team could have done?

LEE: It’s disappointing because we all know this was a big year for us. We were favored going and we had only one senior going in starting and they all wanted rings. It’s hard to think that they won’t get a team ring. It’s disappointing, but we will find a way to move on. It’s a tough time right now, but we will focus on being positive and look forward.

Q: What does this award mean to you from a historical perspective? Not that you are joining Ironside and Metcalf, but 24 award winners?

LEE: It is very special to be named the winner of the Hodge Trophy. I was honored to be representing my University, my team, and my friends.

Q: With the eligibility situation, are you kind of resigned to the fact that you won’t be a four time national champion? What are you feelings?

LEE: It’s disappointing, you know. Like everyone says, I had an Olympic redshirt and a redshirt and for me to lose 25% of my season and lose part of two of my three years so far is disappointing. It’s hard to swallow when you try to do the right thing and you get punished for it. The guys that redshirted or took the Olympic redshirt kind of got a free year. What can you do about it? If I am a three timer, then I am a three timer. At least I know that if I win three than I know I did everything I could and I can live my life with no regrets.

Q: When you step back and evaluate your wrestling from a year ago, where did you see the most growth? Where can you improve?

LEE: Freestyle is my game and that’s my preference. I was able to listen to my coaches a little more and trust in them more in the corner. I think that was a big difference for me and I am excited to compete again, whenever that is.

Q: What have the last two or three weeks been like you from an emotional rollercoaster standpoint?

LEE: For me it was a little difficult. I was thinking about the Olympic trials next and thinking let’s get ready to go and then that got postponed and I was like, well what do we do now? I can keep training. Nothing face to face and that kind of stunk because Carver is closed, but you have to do what you have to do. I can do mental imagery and running. Next thing the Olympics are postponed, so now what? I am kind of in state of what do I do now and taking it day by day. It’s hard to swallow because this was supposed to be a big year for me. I was hoping to be a three time national champ and make the Olympic team and try to win a gold medal and win the Hodge. I guess I got one of them so there’s something to be positive about. You take what you can and be proud of it.

Q: Today they announced the Olympic date for next year. Your thoughts on knowing that that is and will it impact how you think about next year?

LEE: I’m probably going to do the same thing. I probably won’t take the Olympic redshirt. I am going to try and help my team win the national title. That’s the best thing for me as an athlete and a competitor. I want to compete in the college season and get better. I don’t regret it at all.

Q: How much and what type of training can you do and how much do you want to get back in the wrestling room?

LEE: Wrestling is what I love. It’s my passion. DeSanto and I can run. He’s crazy man, I can’t keep up with him. I try and we work out a little bit. We are kind of doing different runs. He’s faster than me, but it’s nice to have someone working out with you. I want to get back on the mat and be with my team. I see my teammates every day because we live close to each other, but we want to be back where we should be, inside Carver and on the mat. We are not allowed now and we couldn’t get in if we wanted to.

Q: You are busy doing individual workouts and on-line classes. What do you do to pass the rest of the time?

LEE: I read a lot. I read a lot of books and play video games. And then I would hang out with my family.

Q: When this happened three weeks ago, did know a lot about the virus and what do you make of it now? What do you think the best steps would be to bring back what you love doing?

LEE: I don’t know much about it. I know more now because my dad is a VP of a college and he’s dealing with it there with cancelled classes and such. I get it a little bit, but I am not in the decision making. I’ll leave that to the higher powers and I will leave it to them and trust in them to make the decisions for us who don’t know as much. I would just say, be safe, be smart, and listen to those who know more than us. Don’t be stupid and act like it’s no big deal because it obviously is.

Q: There has been talk among some coaches of designating All Americans based on seeding. What are your thoughts on that?

LEE: As much as it sounds good, I am just not a fan of it. It’s not in our nature to accept freebies. Tom Brands thinks the same way, but he just doesn’t think the NCAA will do the right thing and give the year back, so he’s looking for the next best thing. Even if they announced me as the national champ, I would never accept it because I didn’t earn it. The last couple of years I was the three seed, so I would never accept that.

Q: How have you helped your teammates process their emotions at this time and how have they maybe helped you?

LEE: They have certainly helped me more than I have helped them. I took this pretty hard. They were able to help me move on to what’s next. First thing that Austin said to me was alright, go make the Olympic team. I was like, yeah your right. Then that got postponed. So it’s what now? I am going to focus on school, stay healthy, and maintain my shape. We are pretty positive right now, but just a little bored. You can only run so much and we will make due with what we’ve got.