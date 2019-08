After enrolling early as a freshman a year ago, quarterback Spencer Petras got his feet wet and played in a couple games but still redshirted. Now, Petras is splitting second team reps with Peyton Mansell as they compete for the No. 2 QB role behind starter Nate Stanley, who will graduate after this year. We caught up with Petras at media day to talk about that competition, where he has grown as a player, and more.