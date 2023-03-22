Iowa released a new depth chart for spring practices, so let's break down the new look two-deeps.

QUARTERBACK

* Cade McNamara (SR)

* Joe Labas (SO)

* Deacon Hill (SO) Cade McNamara makes his depth chart debut, although he's only been doing limited 7-on-7 activities during spring practice thus far. How much he's able to practice during spring ball is still TBD. Labas and Hill round out the QB depth chart and should get additional snaps this spring if McNamara is limited.

RUNNING BACK

* Kaleb Johnson (SO)

* Leshon Williams (JR)

* Jaziun Patterson (RS FR) No changes of note here aside from the inclusion of Patterson. Patterson made an impact in his limited snaps (4 carries, 23 yards) at the Music City Bowl and could be in line for more work in 2023. If Patterson does emerge as a reliable and productive option, it would give Iowa very solid depth at the RB position. * Eli Miller (SO) Miller is the only player listed at fullback after the departures of Monte Pottebaum and Turner Pallisard. Iowa will no doubt miss the experience and leadership that Pottebaum and Pallisard brought to the fullback position.

WIDE RECEIVER

* Nico Ragaini (SR)

* Reese Osgood (RS FR)

* Jacob Bostick (RS FR)

* Diante Vines (JR)

* Alec Wick (SO) One thing hasn't changed from the end of last season and the bowl game -- Iowa is still very thin at WR. Bostick is expected to miss all of spring practice due to injury, per Kirk Ferentz. Charleston Southern transfer Seth Anderson isn't listed on the two-deeps, but is also dealing with an injury (a soft-tissue injury, per Ferentz) and may miss significant time during spring practice. Iowa's most experienced wide receiver remains Ragaini (by a wide margin), though Vines showed potential in limited flashes at the end of last season. Osgood and Wick are walk-ons. There should be more options available this summer -- Bostick and Anderson should be healthy, Brody Brecht will be back from baseball, and there are also three incoming freshman receivers set to arrive -- but none of that helps the situation this spring.

TIGHT END

* Luke Lachey (JR)

* Erick All (SR)

* Addison Ostrenga (SO) Iowa's other high-profile transfer from Michigan, tight end Erick All, also makes his depth chart debut here. He and Lachey should give Iowa one of the best tight end combinations in the Big Ten.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT

* Mason Richman (JR)

* Jack Dotzler (RS FR) LG

* Connor Colby (JR)

* Tyler Elsbury (JR) C

* Logan Jones (JR)

* Michael Myslinski (JR) RG

* Beau Stephens (SO)

* Gennings Dunker (SO) RT

* Nick DeJong (SR)

* Daijon Parker (SR) The inclusion of Parker on the second-string line at RT may raise some eyebrows, but it may also be a formality -- Iowa's spring practices are just starting. He should have plenty of opportunities to show his worth and try to earn a spot in the first-string, assuming he's able to quickly master Iowa's blocking schemes. Aside from that, this is the same starting five at OL that started the Music City Bowl, with the exception of RG, where Dunker started over Stephens. In fact, the only new face in the two-deeps aside from Parker is Jack Dotzler, a freshman who redshirted last season. Kirk Ferentz has been consistent in his belief that the OL needs reps and experience in order to cohere into an effective overall unit. A healthy, consistent spring would be a good start in that direction.

DEFENSIVE LINE

LE

* Deontae Craig (JR)

* Max Llewellyn (SO) LT

* Noah Shannon (SR)

* Aaron Graves (SO) RT

* Logan Lee (SR)

* Yahya Black (SO) RE

* Joe Evans (SR)

* Ethan Hurkett (SO) Even with the departures of Lukas Van Ness and John Waggoner, DL remains arguably the deepest and most talented position unit on the Iowa roster. That's due in no small part to the decisions of Shannon and Evans to return for one more season; in addition to being extremely effective and capable players, they also bring tremendous leadership and experience to Iowa's front seven. They key for this unit may be finding a rotation that gets the most out of the high-potential sophomores listed second on the depth chart. Graves and Black have already flashed their potential on the field, and Hurkett and Llewellyn were singled out by Ferentz as players who had taken steps forward during practice.

LINEBACKERS

LEO

* Kelby Telander (SO) MLB

* Jay Higgins (SR)

* Jaden Harrell (SO) WLB

* Karson Sharar (SO)

* Kyler Fisher (SR) If the DL is loaded with experience, talent, and depth, the LB unit is loaded with question marks. The graduations of Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Jack Campbell and Seth Benson and the transfer of Jestin Jacobs leave some notable holes to fill in the middle of Iowa's defense. Replacing Campbell seems like an impossible task, but Higgins has been biding his time for an opportunity at LB for several seasons as Campbell's understudy. He's been effective in his previous appearances, but there will still be a lot of pressure on him. Kyler Fisher is the only other linebacker with notable gametime experience, though he's only listed as second-string at WLB. Telander, Harrell, and Sharar all have more in the way of potential than experience at this point in their careers. This spring could be a big opportunity for them to stake claims to more playing time this fall. One big caveat for the linebacker two-deeps: Virginia transfer Nick Jackson is not listed, as he won't be joining the team until June. He'll provide an immediate supply of production and experience when he joins the program.

SECONDARY

Iowa lost a considerable amount of experience and production from last year's secondary with the departures of Riley Moss, Kaevon Merriweather, and Riley Moss. But they also return three regular starters (Castro, DeJean, and Schulte) and the other two listed starters (Nwankpa and Harris) have some starting experience as well. Harris was set to be Iowa's starting cornerback last season, but injuries kept him off the field all year; his absence did provide an opportunity for DeJean, who flourished in his first year as a starter and emerged as one of the Big Ten's best cornerbacks. If Harris is healthy and able to recover his pre-injury form, Iowa could have very strong options at the starting cornerback spots. Depth would still be a question mark, as neither Hall nor Lee have seen much playing time. Schulte was a regular starter at free safety last season and Castro is set to remain Iowa's starter at the cash position. Castro's play improved over the course of the season and he was particularly good in the Music City Bowl. Nwankpa, one of the highest-profile recruits of the Kirk Ferentz Era, saw increased playing time as the season progressed and made his first start in the Music City Bowl. That debut couldn't have gone much better -- 8 tackles, a pick-six, and an impressive command of the position -- and raised expectations for what he can do as a regular starter in 2023. Like cornerback, depth is a question mark at safety.

