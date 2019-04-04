Spring Outlook: Receivers
While Iowa returns a good amount of talent at wide receiver, the tight end position took a massive hit after Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson departed Iowa City early for the NFL. We take a look at who...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news