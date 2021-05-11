HawkeyeReport - Spring Review: Defensive Backs

One of the strongest position groups for the Hawkeyes is the defensive backfield. Iowa not only has depth, but four experienced starters returning for the 2021 season. We take a look at what we saw this spring from the defensive back, the growing depth of the position group, and if the depth chart will look different this fall.



SPRING DEPTH CHART

LC: Matt Hankins (SR), Jermari Harris (SO)

RC: Riley Moss (SR), Terry Roberts (JR)

SS: Kaevon Merriweather (JR), Reggie Bracy (SO)

FS: Jack Koerner (SR), Quinn Schulte (SO)

WHAT WE SAW THIS SPRING

The defensive backfield is perhaps Iowa’s deepest and most talented position group.

If you doubt that, take one look at this spring when arguably Iowa’s top cornerback was out and the Hawkeyes secondary didn’t miss a beat. Matt Hankins returned as a “Super Senior” for his fifth year and it was players like Jermari Harris that shined this spring. It certainly looked like Harris has taken a step forward to allow Iowa to have even more depth at cornerback.

Riley Moss looked very good in the final spring practice and continues to be underrated as a cover corner heading into his senior season. Terry Roberts missed the final practice with an arm injury, but he should be good to go for fall camp. He’s probably a starter on a lot of teams in college football and will be the Hawkeyes sixth defensive back at times and he’s also an outstanding special team’s performer.

One of the wildcards this season at corner will be Xavior Williams, who transferred in from Northern Iowa. At the time of his transfer, he probably figured that there would be a starting spot open to compete for this fall. He’s a really talented player and will find his way on to the field this fall, but he also missed the final practice due to a slight injury.

Much like cornerback, Iowa is deep and experienced at safety. Leading the way are veterans Jeck Koerner and Kaevon Merriweather. Koerner is a solid leader on the back end of the defense and it feels like Merriweather’s star is on the rise heading into the 2021 season.

There will be times where Iowa may play Dane Belton at strong safety when he is not at the “Cash” spot this fall. Reggie Bracy continues to impress at safety and in the final spring practice, Sebastian Castro received more playing time and did a nice job at “Cash” and safety.

OTHER OBSERVATIONS

The Iowa coaches really speak highly of walk-on Kyler Fisher. He’s probably a special teams player again this year and is carving out a pretty nice role for himself.

Brenden Deasfernandes continues to grow and work his way up the depth chart. A few years ago he was a 5-foot-5 kid in the early stages of high school and now it looks like he’s pushing 6-foot-1 and starting to fill out.

Quinn Schulte will be a player to watch moving forward. He’s showing really good instincts on the field so far in his career.

DEPTH CHART FOR FALL

LC: Matt Hankins (SR), Jermari Harris (SO)

RC: Riley Moss (SR), Terry Roberts (JR)

SS: Kaevon Merriweather (JR), Reggie Bracy (SO)

FS: Jack Koerner (SR), Quinn Schulte (SO)

It’s hard to see any changes to the depth chart. Even after losing a player like Julius Brents last year to the transfer portal, Iowa is still really deep in the defensive backfield. Part of the battle will be to continue to hold on to the current players and hope they can be patient waiting for their opportunity.