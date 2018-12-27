The expectation is that the Outback Bowl will be a defensive battle. with that in mind, making plays on the offensive side of the ball will be important for the Iowa and Nate Stanley. The Iowa quarterback has spent plenty of time looking at film of the Mississippi State defense and came away impressed. Stanley discusses what he has seen from the Bulldog defense and he also dives into the adjustments to the Iowa offense without Noah Fant and what might be different in the Outback Bowl.

