Later this month, Nate Stanley will be part of a group of college quarterbacks who will be able to work at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy. Stanley is looking forward to learning whatever he can from Peyton Manning at the camp and hopes it can help him this season. Right now, Stanley is getting ready for the start of 7 on 7 work this week in Iowa City and getting comfortable with one of his new weapons, Oliver Martin. He discusses Martin joining the team and what he has seen from him so far as a Hawkeye.

