There were times in the past when Iowa would have decided to play for overtime. Not this team with Nate Stanley leading the offense. The senior signal caller guided the Hawkeyes down the field with just 32 seconds remaining in the game and put them in position for Keith Duncan to win the game with a last second field goal. Stanley discusses the final drive, the offense playing well early and struggling in the second half, and his ankle injury and if there was any doubt that he would stay in the game.

