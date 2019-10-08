The reality of big time college athletics is there are critics everywhere. When you lose a game for the first time all season and don't play well, the critics are even more pronounced. That's the reality for Nate Stanley and his three years as Iowa's starting quarterback. While he's never been a big user of social media, Stanley has definitely heard from the critics over the years and he certainly heard from them this past weekend. He discusses how he handles those things and goes more in-depth on some of the challenges he faced this past weekend.

