While many Hawkeye fans are growing frustrated with the struggles of the Iowa offense, Nate Stanley sees some simple fixes that will make a significant difference. In the past two games, Iowa's offense has turned the ball over six times and for Stanley changing that will alter the direction for the Hawkeyes. Stanley discusses the turnovers, how important it is to cut out penalties, and ways they could improve in the red zone and score touchdowns instead of field goals.

