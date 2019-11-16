With the way that Minnesota had been playing in recent weeks, Nate Stanley knew he would have direct the Iowa offense to several scoring drives and he did just that. The senior signal caller led the way with 173 passing yards as Iowa had 290 yards of total offense on their way to scoring 23 points. Following the win, Stanley discussed the key plays of the game and the development of Tyrone Tracy and Tyler Goodson and the impact they are having on the offense.

