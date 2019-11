As Nate Stanley ran off the Kinnick Stadium turf one final time, he raised his helmet into the air and gave a rare show of emotion with a hearty smile to the fans in the stands. Stanley usually keeps his emotions to himself, but when he met with the media after the game, the tears began to show in his eyes as he discussed what being a Hawkeye has meant to him. Stanley also breaks down some of the big plays that led to Iowa's eighth win of the season.