Following a hard fought 18-17 win on Saturday, Nate Stanley moved to 3-0 in his career as a starter against Iowa State, including a pair of wins at Jack Trice Stadium. The senior signal caller did it again with his arm and legs, which is growing part of his arsenal. Stanley discusses running the ball more often this season, his huge 3rd and 22 completion to keep a scoring drive alive, and what he did with his time when the game was in a weather delay.