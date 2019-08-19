IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa senior quarterback Nate Stanley has been named to the 2019 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the top senior or fourth-year junior quarterback.

Stanley was named to the Davey O’Brien Award, Maxwell Award, and Walter Camp Award watch lists earlier this summer.

Stanley (6-foot-4, 243-pounds) passed for 2,852 yards and 26 touchdowns -- the second-most in the Big Ten and 22nd-most in the country -- last season. His 52 career touchdowns rank fourth in program history and are the most by a Hawkeye over a two-year span. The Menomonie, Wisconsin, native also ranks ninth in career passing yards (5,351) and total offense (5,240).

As Iowa’s offensive team captain, Stanley set an Iowa bowl record for longest pass and longest touchdown pass with a 75-yard touchdown in Iowa’s 2019 Outback Bowl win over No. 18 Mississippi State.

The award is name after quarterback Johnny Unitas, who was nicknamed “The Golden Arm” for his record-setting play for the Baltimore Colts in the NFL.

The Hawkeyes open the 2019 season Aug. 31, hosting Miami, Ohio. For ticket information for all seven games, visit hawkeyesports.com/footballgameday.