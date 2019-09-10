Nate Stanley is 2-0 as a starting quarterback against Iowa State. The senior signal caller has a chance to move his record against the Cyclones to 3-0 in his career on Saturday, including a pair of road victories. He discusses what he expects on Saturday in terms of the environment at Jack Trice Stadium. He also weighs in on the play of Tristan Wirfs, the impact that an effective run game has had on Iowa's passing game, and handling the blitz packages from the Cyclones.

