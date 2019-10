For the first half of Iowa's win over Purdue, it seems like the same script that had been playing out over and over again for the Hawkeyes on offense. Drive the ball and then see the offense stall out for a variety of reasons between the 20 and 30 yard line. In the second half, Nate Stanley and the Iowa offense got back on track with a pair of touchdowns on their way to a 26-20 victory over Purdue. Stanley discusses the key plays for the Iowa offense and more.