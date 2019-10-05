Stanley discusses frustrating day against Michigan
Nate Stanley knew that he would be facing a lot of pressure coming from the Michigan defense. The Wolverines were able to shut down the Iowa rushing attack and that means they could bring every blitz package possible against Stanley. The result was eight sacks, six quarterback hurries, and Stanley threw the first three interceptions of the season. Stanley discusses the game plan coming in and if Michigan presented anything that surprised him from the Wolverines.