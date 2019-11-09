The last time that Nate Stanley played in Camp Randall Stadium he had one of the toughest nights of his career. Two years late the now senior signal caller and native of Wisconsin nearly led his Iowa team back from a 15 point deficit in the second half, but fell just short on a two point conversion play. Stanley discusses that play and why it was called, the big 75 yard bomb to Tyrone Tracy just before the two point play, and the general feeling of the Iowa offense in this game.

