When the potential for the Hawkeyes to go to the Big Ten title game fell to the wayside, Iowa turned their focus to another goal, finishing with a ten win season. It's the one thing that Nate Stanley was focused on again when he spoke about the Holiday Bowl, getting the tenth win this year. To him, that's more important than winning his third straight bowl game. He discusses those goals, his only trip to California that took place this past spring, and what's ahead for him as far as trying to seek employment at the next level.

