Three years starting for the Hawkeyes earned Nate Stanley an invitation to the NFL Combine. Now in the next few days the former Iowa quarterback has a chance to prove that he belongs in the National Football League.



On Tuesday morning, Stanley spoke with the media before he begins the workout and interview process with NFL teams. He discusses his time with the Hawkeyes and why he would fit in the NFL, praises expected starter who will likely replace him, Spencer Petras, and much more.

