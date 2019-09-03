As Nate Stanley prepares for Iowa's Big Ten opener, he has a pretty good resource in the football complex to lean on to learn about Rutgers. Iowa assistant coach Jay Niemann served as the defensive coordinator for the Scarlet Knights the last three years, so he knows the personnel on that side of the ball. Stanley said he assumes that the graduate assistants who help with scouting reports have spoken to Niemann this week. He discusses what he's seen on film from them this week and what type of defense they run.

