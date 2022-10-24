Iowa released their updated depth chart on Monday and the starting quarterback position remains up in the air.



Alex Padilla, who finished the game against Ohio State, is now listed and the "OR" with Spencer Petras as the starting quarterback against Northwestern.



Spencer Petras was 6-14 for 49 yards against the Buckeyes. He threw a pair of interceptions, including one that resulted in a pick six, and he also had one fumble. Padilla played the second half and was 5-10 for 32 yards and had one interception and one fumble.



Last year Padilla came off the bench last season to replace Petras in the first of the game against this weeks opponent, Northwestern. He guided Iowa to a 17-12 win in that game, completing 18-25 passes for 172 yards.



Padilla ended up starting the next three games for the Hawkeyes with Iowa winning all of those games. He was replaced by Petras in the second half of the Nebraska game due to illness he led Iowa to a come from behind victory. Then Padilla replaced Petras against Michigan in the Big Ten title game after the California native was injured. In the Citrus Bowl, Petras was back in his starting role and he has started all seven games this season.



Iowa hopes that someone will provide a spark to their struggling offense. The Hawkeyes have not scored an offensive touchdown in back to back games and they rank last in all of D1 football in total offense per game at 227.3 yards and only 12.6 first downs per game on average. The Iowa passing offense is ranked 122nd in D1 football at 145.9 yards per game and they are 127th in rush offense at only 81.4 yards per game.

