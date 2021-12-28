Starting quarterback remains unknown

Spencer Petras and Alex Padilla were respectful in their answers. If they knew the actual answer they weren't about to tip their hand. The answer was of course, to the question of who will be the starting quarterback in the Citrus Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Both Iowa quarterbacks simply deferred to Kirk Ferentz with regard to who would be starting against Kentucky and Petras, who practiced on Tuesday, declined to discuss his own health situation. Hear from both quarterbacks leading up to the Citrus Bowl.

