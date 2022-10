Drew Stevens knows his limits. Before the game he always gives special teams coordinator LaVar Woods a line on the field where he feels he can make a kick. On Saturday that marker was the 36 yard line, which means a potential 54 yard field goal. As luck would have it, Iowa had the ball on the 36 on a fourth down and the freshman kicker buried it for three points.



Along with that career best field goal, Stevens discusses his other field goals, four in all, and his success since taking over the field goal kicking duties after the second game of the year.