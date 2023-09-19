IOWA CITY -- The tight end room at Iowa is in some flux at the moment. Starting tight end Luke Lachey went down with a "significant" leg injury in Iowa's 41-10 victory over Western Michigan on Saturday. He's currently out indefinitely and is likely to miss the rest of the season. "It's an unfortunate development," Kirk Ferentz said. "He'll be fine here in time, but it's a significant injury so he's going to be out for quite a while." Ferentz added that Lachey is "most likely" out for the season, and that he had surgery on Tuesday that went well.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZGRzIGl04oCZcyDigJxtb3N0IGxpa2VseeKAnSBhIHNlYXNvbi1l bmRpbmcgaW5qdXJ5LjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEVsaW90IENsb3VnaCAoQEVsaW90 Q2xvdWdoKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VsaW90Q2xv dWdoL3N0YXR1cy8xNzA0MjA3NzE4ODYzNTEyMDA4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+Cjxz Y3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+ CjwvZGl2PgoK

Fourth-string tight end and Lafayette transfer Steven Stilianos spoke about the significance of the injury for Lachey and the offense earlier in the day. "Luke is my brother -- he's probably my best friend here, he's my roommate and he's going to be a groomsman in my wedding," he said on Tuesday. "It's obviously tough to see him go down like that -- just trying to figure out what happened to him and how serious it was. It was tough to see, and I'm trying to have his back through all of that." Though Lachey's injury is front of mind for his teammates and the staff, they know other tight ends will have to step up in his absence -- specifically Stilianos and third-string tight end Addison Ostrenga in addition to starter Erick All. "Obviously that opens the door for me," Stilianos said. "It's next man up, you always have to be ready to go. You always have to prepare like you're going to be that guy playing. I feel like I approach every week like that. I'm ready to go -- I'm 23-years-old and I've played quite a bit of football. I'm ready." The sixth-year senior has spent the last year-and-a-half in Iowa City and registered his first catch as a Hawkeye against WMU on Saturday, finishing the game with two receptions for 29 yards. "Steve is a guy that I mentioned in the spring as someone who was starting to emerge," Ferentz said. "He has a lot more confidence now and a lot more competency. So, I think he did a good job on Saturday, and we'll use him more now."

Unlike Stilianos, Ostrenga started his college football career in Iowa City and has gotten some early reps for the Hawks. Through two seasons, he has caught three passes for 25 yards, and also caught his first pass of the season against the Broncos. "Addy is a guy we threw in there last year pretty much out of need," Ferentz said. "He really responded well. He's been pretty consistent that way and I thought he did a good job on Saturday. He'll keep getting better the more he plays." "Addy has some of the best hands I've ever seen," Diante Vines added on Tuesday. "He makes great catches all the time."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Bbm90aGVyIHRydWUgZnJlc2htYW4gY2F0Y2hpbmcgdGhlIGV5ZSBv ZiBjb2FjaGVzIGR1cmluZyBjYW1wIGlzIHRpZ2h0IGVuZCBBZGRpc29uIE9z dHJlbmdhPGJyPjxicj5LaWRzIERheSBDbGlwcyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vblg5VDh0UEZBayI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL25YOVQ4dFBGQWs8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUm9iIEhvd2UgKEBSb2JIb3dlSE4pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUm9iSG93ZUhOL3N0YXR1cy8xNTU5NjMy Mzk5NzA4OTYyODE2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxNiwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK