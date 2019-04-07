A recent trip for practice in Iowa City left North Scott offensive tackle Jackson Stoefen impressed with the Hawkeyes overall.

“It was awesome," said Stoefen. "The feeling surrounding practice was electric. Coach Polasek coaches with a lot of intensity and expects a lot from his players, which I really like. I also got to meet with Kirk Ferentz and shake hands. It was a super awesome experience and a breath-taking moment.”

Stoefen was able to learn a lot about the University of Iowa while on campus.

“First, we looked through the facilities, players’ lounge, meeting rooms, the indoor facilities, and the weight room where we stopped for height and weight measurements," Stoefen said. "After that, we watched practice, came back inside, and I sat down with Polasek’s GA. We went over all of Iowa’s inside zone calls, as well as the playbook and then Polasek quizzed me. Then we ate lunch and talked for a while.”

A few parts of the visit stood out most to Stoefen.

“My highlight of the trip was getting to watch Polasek interact with his players," he said. "You can tell he cares about every single one of them, whether you are a scout guy to starter. It was also really cool to watch A.J. Epenesa and Tristan Wirfs go one on one in a pass work drill. I had watched all of his and Mark Kallenberger's film before making the trip, so watching them perform was something special.”

Stoefen felt very much at home with the Hawkeye staff.

“They were very genuine," said Stoefen. "Coach Polasek always tells me exactly where I sit with them and what I need to do in order to be an Iowa football player. All of the other recruiting guys, Scott Southmayd and Tyler Barnes, were also great to talk to as well. Everyone there was excited and wanted to talk to me.”

Getting a better feel for what it takes to play at that level is something Stoefen learned.

“His advice as a football was to always compete and improve with urgency," Stoefen said. "It does not matter how old or how young a guy is, you must always work to improve as fast as possible. He also stressed having a can’t wait attitude. Meaning that anything you are asked to do or basically in anything you do, be eager to do it and do it correctly.”

Stoefen is one in-state target that the Iowa coaches will be keeping a close eye on.

“They are really high on me and love my film," he said. "They are coming to my school in the spring to watch me lift, interact with my teammates, and bend. After that, they will continue to evaluate me.”

The program in Iowa City is one that Stoefen has heavy praise for.

“I feel great about it," said Stoefen. "One of the things I look for in a program is, is it developmental? Iowa does a great job developing great football players and great people. I also feel like Iowa is on the rise. They are heading in the right direction, bringing in the right guys that represent the hard-nosed football that Iowa plays.”

Stoefen may be back on campus next week as well.

“I might go back up again the 9th," Stoefen said. "I have already been up twice. Coach Polasek said he would like for me to visit at the end of the month and get together with Coach Doyle.”

With offers from Northern Illinois, Arkansas State, UNI, South Dakota, and Illinois State on the table, Stoefen has a few other schools who may be next and that includes Iowa.

“I feel like NDSU and Iowa are both in the mix," he said. "I am also going to Toledo and Ohio this weekend and we will see what comes. I am in no rush for offers at the moment. I would like to take my time in the process.”

Stoefen could end the recruiting process over the next few months.

“For me, I would like to make my decision sometime in the summer," said Stoefen. "I’m a huge baseball guy and would like to be able to commit. If I don’t exactly see myself fitting some place though, I will take my time and make sure the place I’m going is right for me.”