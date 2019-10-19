When we spoke to Geno Stone during the week, the junior safety was determined to create more turnovers. He didn't know how they would occur or when, but he knew they had to start being created like they were last year. Stone literally took matters into his own hands on Saturday, stripping the ball from a Purdue player and creating a much needed turnover. Stone discusses that play and the performance of several very young Hawkeyes on the defensive side of the ball.

